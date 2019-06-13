Ambulance District Increases Student Safety

Submitted Photo

The Ava Area Ambulance District Board recently purchased 10 Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) for Ava schools. According to the American Heart Association, an AED is the third link in the “chain of survival” for victim of a heart attack. The AED would be used after CPR to get the victim’s heart pumping until an ambulance arrives. The Ambulance district also plans to provide Plainview and Skyline schools each with two AED units each. The total cost for all 14 units was around $18K. In the photo are (left to right): Ava R-1 Assistant Superintendent Aaron Dalton, Steve Woods of Ava Ambulance, and Ava R-1 Superintendent Jason Dial.