Amateur Radio “Field Day” Will Focus on Skill, Service, Science

Members of the Douglas County Amateur Radio Club (DCAR) will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, on June 22 – 23 at Squires Community Center.

Field Day is a showcase for how Amateur Radio works reliably under any conditions from almost any location to create an independent communications network.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

The event begins at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, continues overnight, and runs until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23rd.

For more information about the Douglas County Field Day, contact Teresa Tost, DCAR President by email at kc0okp@yahoo.com or phone at 417-543-2715. Learn more about amateur radio at arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.