Alta Rosalie Hamilton, 94 years, 4 months, 1 day old, of Springfield, Missouri, passed on to be with her Lord Jesus on June 9, 2019 at Maranatha Village, Springfield, MO.

Rosalie was born February 8, 1925 in Chickasha, OK to George Alva and Georgia Clevie (Jayne) Crane.

On May 2, 1942, Rosalie and Carlie Hamilton were united in marriage at Cassville, MO and to this union two sons were born.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carlie, one son, Robert Hamilton, one grandson, Matthew Hamilton, two sisters, Frances Wood and Doris McGee, and one brother, Orin Crane.

She is survived by her son Lowell Hamilton and his wife, Judy, of Springfield, MO, two grandsons, Lance Hamilton and wife Stephanie, of Frisco, TX, and Nathan Hamilton and wife Brittany, of Wichita, KS, four great grandchildren: Grace Hamilton of Springfield, MO; Hudson, Eli, and Lyla Hamilton of Frisco, TX and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Rosalie was a Christian for many years. She had a dedicated intercessory prayer ministry and was a spiritual mentor (mother) to many individuals through the years. Her passion from an early age was reading books and studying the Bible. She was a member of the Ava Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and served as Chaplain for several years. She was also a past member of the Ava Victory Academy Board of Directors, and attended Ava Full Gospel Church for many years.

Funeral services for Rosalie will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Maranatha Village Chapel, 233 E. Norton Rd., Springfield, MO. Visitation will be in the Chapel at 10:00 A.M. prior to service. Burial will be in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO on Saturday at 3:00 P.M. Officiating will be Chaplain Darryl Paddock. Memorials can be made to The Gideons International. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.