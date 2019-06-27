Additional 22 Miles Of Osage River Opens To Recreational Boating 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announces the section of the Osage River from Lock and Dam #1 (12 mile mark) to the Route B Bridge (34 mile mark) at St. Thomas, MO is now open for recreational boating traffic. The Patrol’s Water Patrol Division, which has been monitoring the Osage, has determined the water level has dropped sufficiently to safely reopen the 22 mile section of the waterway.

Today’s change means the river is now open to recreational boating traffic from Lock and Dam #1 to Bagnell Dam. While this section of the river has been opened, boaters should avoid creating wakes in areas still experiencing high water conditions. Boaters should also be alert for floating debris.

The Osage River from the Missouri River to Lock and Dam #1 remains closed to recreational boating. Although the river level continues to drop, there are still flooded structures downstream from Lock and Dam #1. The Osage River closure for recreational boating traffic remains in effect for that area until further notice.

On June 4, due to deteriorating safety conditions as a result of flooding and to prevent further property damage, Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten authorized the closure of the Osage from the Missouri River to Bagnell Dam for recreational boating pursuant to Revised Missouri Statutes 306.124(3) in consultation with the Patrol.

On June 10, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reopened the Osage River from the Route B Bridge in St. Thomas, MO to Bagnell Dam due to improved river conditions.