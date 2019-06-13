Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson,Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

June 2 – June 8th

Alarm – 3

Animal Call – 8

Assault, Domestic – 3

Agency Assist – 8

Assist Person – 2

Check Person – 2

Check Vehicle – 5

Check Well Being – 2

C&I Driver – 2

Civil – 3

Community Policing – 13

Domestic Disturbance – 2

General Disturbance – 1

Noise Disturbance – 2

Follow-up – 4

Found Property- 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Misc/All Other – 7

Motor Vehicle Crash – 2

Priv. Prop. Accident – 3

Stealing – 1

Traffic Stop – 9

Warrant – 1

Total Calls – 85

On 6/3, Ava Police responded to reports of loose dogs in the Posey street area.

On 6/3, Ava Police received a call from the 300 block of Marrs Street concerning a backed up toilet.

On 6/4 Ava Police responded to reports of a dog attempting to bite a city trash worker on W. Washington Avenue. The owner was given a warning.

On 6/4, Ava Police were called to Walmart to review security footage of teens stealing alcohol.

On 6/4, Ava Police placed a female in custody after her husband filed assault charges.

On 6/4, Ava Police arrested a male for disturbing the peace by yelling at his neighbor.

On 6/5, Ava Police responded to reports of loose dogs on the 300 block of Henley Street. The dog owner was given a warning.

On 6/6, Ava Police were again summoned to the 300 block of Posey Street after reports of loose dogs.

On 6/6, a dog attempted to bite a meter reader in the 600 block of S. Ritter Street.

On 6/7, Ava Police responded to reports of barking dogs on Lakeview Drive.The dog owners were advised of the law concerning the issue.

On 6/7, Ava Police were called to the 300 block of E. Benton for reports of a loose dog.

On 6/8, Ava Police were once again summoned to the 300 block of Posey Street for loose dogs. They advised the owner that a citation would be next.

On 6/8, Ava Police received a report from a resident on Oakridge St. that their water was brown.