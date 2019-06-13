Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson,Chief
Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
June 2 – June 8th
- Alarm – 3
- Animal Call – 8
- Assault, Domestic – 3
- Agency Assist – 8
- Assist Person – 2
- Check Person – 2
- Check Vehicle – 5
- Check Well Being – 2
- C&I Driver – 2
- Civil – 3
- Community Policing – 13
- Domestic Disturbance – 2
- General Disturbance – 1
- Noise Disturbance – 2
- Follow-up – 4
- Found Property- 1
- Funeral Escort – 1
- Misc/All Other – 7
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 2
- Priv. Prop. Accident – 3
- Stealing – 1
- Traffic Stop – 9
- Warrant – 1
Total Calls – 85
On 6/3, Ava Police responded to reports of loose dogs in the Posey street area.
On 6/3, Ava Police received a call from the 300 block of Marrs Street concerning a backed up toilet.
On 6/4 Ava Police responded to reports of a dog attempting to bite a city trash worker on W. Washington Avenue. The owner was given a warning.
On 6/4, Ava Police were called to Walmart to review security footage of teens stealing alcohol.
On 6/4, Ava Police placed a female in custody after her husband filed assault charges.
On 6/4, Ava Police arrested a male for disturbing the peace by yelling at his neighbor.
On 6/5, Ava Police responded to reports of loose dogs on the 300 block of Henley Street. The dog owner was given a warning.
On 6/6, Ava Police were again summoned to the 300 block of Posey Street after reports of loose dogs.
On 6/6, a dog attempted to bite a meter reader in the 600 block of S. Ritter Street.
On 6/7, Ava Police responded to reports of barking dogs on Lakeview Drive.The dog owners were advised of the law concerning the issue.
On 6/7, Ava Police were called to the 300 block of E. Benton for reports of a loose dog.
On 6/8, Ava Police were once again summoned to the 300 block of Posey Street for loose dogs. They advised the owner that a citation would be next.
On 6/8, Ava Police received a report from a resident on Oakridge St. that their water was brown.