Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson,Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

June 2 – June 8th 

  • Alarm – 3
  • Animal Call – 8
  • Assault, Domestic – 3
  • Agency Assist – 8
  • Assist Person – 2
  • Check Person – 2
  • Check Vehicle – 5
  • Check Well Being – 2
  • C&I Driver – 2
  • Civil – 3
  • Community Policing – 13
  • Domestic Disturbance – 2
  • General Disturbance – 1
  • Noise Disturbance – 2
  • Follow-up – 4
  • Found Property- 1
  • Funeral Escort – 1
  • Misc/All Other – 7
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 2
  • Priv. Prop. Accident – 3
  • Stealing – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 9
  • Warrant – 1 

Total Calls – 85

On 6/3, Ava Police responded to reports of loose dogs in the Posey street area. 

On 6/3, Ava Police received a call from the 300 block of Marrs Street concerning a backed up toilet.

On 6/4 Ava Police responded to reports of a dog attempting to bite a city trash worker on W. Washington Avenue. The owner was given a warning.

On 6/4, Ava Police were called to Walmart to review security footage of teens stealing alcohol.

On 6/4, Ava Police placed a female in custody after her husband filed assault charges.

On 6/4, Ava Police arrested a male for disturbing the peace by yelling at his neighbor.

On 6/5, Ava Police responded to reports of loose dogs on the 300 block of Henley Street. The dog owner was given a warning.

On 6/6, Ava Police were again summoned to the 300 block of Posey Street after reports of loose dogs. 

On 6/6, a dog attempted to bite a meter reader in the 600 block of S. Ritter Street.

On 6/7, Ava Police responded to reports of barking dogs on Lakeview Drive.The dog owners were advised of the law concerning the issue.

On 6/7, Ava Police were called to  the 300 block of E. Benton for reports of a loose dog.

On 6/8, Ava Police were once again summoned to the 300 block of Posey Street for loose dogs. They advised the owner that a citation would be next.

On 6/8, Ava Police received a report from a resident on Oakridge St. that their water was brown.

