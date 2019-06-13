Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

May 25 – June 1

Animal Call – 10

Assault – 1

Agency Assist – 6

Assist Person – 2

Check Person – 10

Check Vehicle – 5

Check Well Being – 1

Civil – 1

Community Policing – 10

Domestic Disturbance – 2

General Disturbance – 3

Noise Disturbance – 2

Borrowed car/no return – 1

Follow-up – 2

Misc/All Other – 8

Private Property Accident -1

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Stealing – 3

Traffic Stop – 11

Trespassing – 1

Warrant – 1

Total Calls – 81

On May 26th, Ava Police responded to a call from the staff at Sonic on Springfield road. Customers were harassing the staff and suspected to be high. Police responded, found the suspects not high, but advised them to not yell at the restaurant staff.

On May 28th, Ava Police responded to a report of a hawk in a resident’s yard.

On May 31st, Ava Police responded to multiple reports involving dogs in the Posey Street area.

On May 31st, Ava Police responded to the city pool. A lifeguard reported being hugged and kissed by a pool visitor. Police followed up with the visitor, who apologized and promised to not do that again.

On June 1st, Ava Police responded to reports of a male subject walking down the middle of Springfield Road. They arrested the subject on a Taney County warrant.

On June 1st, Ava Police responded to a report of someone acting delusional on Roberts Street. They found the subject laying in the ditch, singing his favorite song, but said he would go back inside.