NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION: Sharon Peacock

CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, )

As Trustee of Finance of American )

Structured Securities Acquisition )

Trust 2018-HB1 )

Plaintiff, )

vs. )

Sharon Faye Peacock, et al )

Defendant. )

Cause No. 18DG-CC00240

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Sharon Faye Peacock

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, State of Missouri, praying for judgment and the foreclosure of a certain Deed of Trust conveying the premises described as follows, to-wit:

A PART OF THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 2 OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/2 SW 1/4) OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHP 26 NORTH, RANGE 17 WEST, IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 1089.00 FEET (66 RODS) SOUTH OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID NORTH HALF OF LOT 2; THENCE SOUTH 89º 17’ 46” EAST A DISTANCE OF 360.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00º 42’ 14” EAST A DISTANCE OF 242.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89º 17’ 46” WEST A DISTANCE OF 360.00 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTH HALF OF LOT 2; THENCE ALONG SAID WEST LINE SOUTH 00º 42’ 14” WEST A DISTANCE OF 242.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES (87,120 SQ FT) MORE OR LESS AND BEING SUBJECT TO A 20’ WITH COUNTY ROAD RIGHT OF WAY LONG THE WEST SIDE.

EXCEPT THAT PART OF THE NW 1/4 SW 1/4 (N 1/2 LOT 2 SW 1/4) OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 26, RANGE 17, DESCRIBED AS COMMENCING 66 RODS SOUTH OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID FORTY, FOR THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN EAST 360 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 39 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 360 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 39FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

and which said Deed of Trust was made by Sharon Faye Peacock the Mortgagor, to Urban Financial Group, Inc, as Mortgagee, and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri, as Document No. Instrument Number 111767; and for other relief; that summons was duly issued out of said Court against you as provided by law and that the said suit is now pending.

The names and all the parties to the action are stated above in the caption and the name and address of the attorney for the plaintiff is Codilis, Moody & Circelli, P.C., 15W030 North Frontage Road, Suite 200, Burr Ridge, IL 60527.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the petition within forty-five (45) days after June 27, 2019, the date of the first publication, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

DATED: 6-19-19

ENTER: Elizaeth Bock

CODILIS, MOODY,

& CIRCELLI, P.C.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

15W030 North Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burr Ridge, IL 60527

(630) 794-5200

Our File No. 26-18-01306

NOTE: This law firm is a debt collector.

06-27-w41-4t