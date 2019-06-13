Roaring River State Park Hosts Summer Bluegrass Concert Series Free

JEFFERSON CITY –– The Bluegrass Music Concert Series has returned to Roaring River State Park for another summer.

The free shows featuring local bluegrass bands take place 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday throughout the summer at the park amphitheater.

The schedule includes:

June 14 – The Flyin’ Buzzards

June 21 – The Mayfield’s Bluegrass Band

June 28 – The Flyin’ Buzzards

July 5 – Roaring River Bluegrass Jam, multiple musicians

July 6 – The Flyin’ Buzzards

July 12 – The Flyin’ Buzzards

July 19 – The Sugar Mountain Band

July 26 – The Flyin’ Buzzards

Aug. 2 – Schuyler Valley Band

Aug. 9 – The Flyin’ Buzzards

Aug. 16 – The Sugar Mountain Band

Aug. 17 – Kids Day, with several bands throughout the day

Aug. 23 – The Flyin’ Buzzards

Aug. 30 – The Mayfield’s Bluegrass Band

Aug. 31 – The Flyin’ Buzzards

Sept. 6 – The Flyin’ Buzzards

Sept. 13 – James River Drifters

Sept. 20 – The Flyin’ Buzzards

Sept. 27 – Ozark Mountain Revival

Bench seating is available at the amphitheater, but attendees are welcome bring a lawn chair or blanket.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.