Roaring River State Park Hosts Summer Bluegrass Concert Series Free

JEFFERSON CITY –– The Bluegrass Music Concert Series has returned to Roaring River State Park for another summer.  

The free shows featuring local bluegrass bands take place 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday throughout the summer at the park amphitheater.

The schedule includes:

  • June 14 – The Flyin’ Buzzards
  • June 21 – The Mayfield’s Bluegrass Band
  • June 28 – The Flyin’ Buzzards
  • July 5 – Roaring River Bluegrass Jam, multiple musicians
  • July 6 – The Flyin’ Buzzards
  • July 12 – The Flyin’ Buzzards
  • July 19 – The Sugar Mountain Band
  • July 26 – The Flyin’ Buzzards
  • Aug. 2 – Schuyler Valley Band
  • Aug. 9 – The Flyin’ Buzzards
  • Aug. 16 – The Sugar Mountain Band
  • Aug. 17 – Kids Day, with several bands throughout the day
  • Aug. 23 – The Flyin’ Buzzards
  • Aug. 30 – The Mayfield’s Bluegrass Band
  • Aug. 31 – The Flyin’ Buzzards
  • Sept. 6 – The Flyin’ Buzzards
  • Sept. 13 – James River Drifters
  • Sept. 20 – The Flyin’ Buzzards
  • Sept. 27 – Ozark Mountain Revival

Bench seating is available at the amphitheater, but attendees are welcome bring a lawn chair or blanket.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

