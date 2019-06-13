IN THE JUVENILE DIVISION OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI, STATE OF MISSOURI

In the Matter of the Adoption of

L.J.C. )

Minor, )

Richard Samuel Clark and )

Donna Messervy Clark, )

Husband and Wife )

Petitioners. )

Case No. 19DG-JU00033

NOTICE UPON ORDER OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSOURI to Respondent, John Doe.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Adoption has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court for the County of Douglas, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is a termination of parental rights and adoption of the minor child, L.J.C.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the name and address of the attorney for petitioners is Karen A. Bates-Crouch, BATES-CROUCH LAW OFFICE, LCC, Box 2005, Ava, MO 65608, 417.683.3088.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforeseaid petition within 45 days after the 13th day of June, 2019, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness my hand and seal of the Circuit Court this 3rd day of June, 2019.

R. Craig Carter, Circuit Judge

06-13-4t