2500 Miles of Arts and Culture Begins June 10

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

Squares on the square.

A geometry puzzle?

You might see some puzzled participants, but the intent is more social than scholastic.

One Saturday, June 15th there will be square dancing on the Ava square. Open to newbies and experienced dancers alike, the event begins at 6 p.m. Other forms of dancing are also on the schedule that night.

Dancing is but one of the events going on in Douglas County as part of the 2500 Miles of Art and Culture running from June 10-16.

You’ll also find Civil war history. Genealogy. Music Jams. Pot lucks. Story telling. Stagecoaches and cowboys. Antique cars. And more.

Coordinated by the Ava Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is designed to showcase the Ozarkian heritage of Ava and Douglas County.

The group events – including the guided bus tours – are free but require an advanced registration. Other events – like meals or kayak trips – attendees will need to cover the costs of.

For complete details, schedule, sponsors, and contact information see 2500milesdouglascounty.com.