2019 Missouri State Fair Announces Concert Lineup

The final three State Fair concerts have been announced — Dwight Yoakam, The Struts and Brantley Gilbert join the list of headliners for the Pepsi Grandstand Stage on August 8-18 in Sedalia.

The full lineup features:

Aug. 8 – Dwight Yoakam with King Leg;

Aug. 9 – The Struts with White Reaper;

Aug. 10 – Brantley Gilbert with Jobe Fortner;

Aug. 13 – Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Boggus;

Aug. 14 – Tyler Childers with Brent Cobb;

Aug. 15 – For King & Country with Matt Maher;

Aug. 16 – Foreigner with Night Ranger;

Aug. 17 – Brothers Osborne with Ashley McBryde.

Ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 through Etix. The Missouri State Fair Box Office opens at noon on June 25 for walk-up orders.

For more info or special presale information, go to mostatefair.com