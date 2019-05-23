Winning Bears

The 2019 Ava High School baseball team poses for a photo opportunity for parents after their 5-3 win over Strafford in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 11 Championship Game on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Fair Grove, Missouri. The Bears swept the Class 3 District 11 tournament as a 5th seed underdog and beat Clever on Monday, May 20, to advance to the state quarterfinal competition against Fatima High School on Wednesday, May 22 in Westphalia. (Jason Hoekema/Herald)

