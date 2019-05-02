Willow Springs To Host First Annual Hawthorn Festival

Main Street Willow Springs, in partnership with the Willow Springs Arts Council and Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce, is proud to present the first annual Willow Springs Hawthorn Festival, Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Willow Springs is celebrating their 150th anniversary, and through this event, residents will showcase the culture and talent of the community. Celebration offerings include food, artisans, crafters, performers and demonstrations.

The Arts Council is hosting a Plein Air Art Competition in which participants will paint/draw a scene of the Festival. The event is for ages 12 -17 and 18-older, with cash prizes of $15, $25, $50 in each age group and a $100 Best of Show prize.

An ART We Having Fun! workshop will be held at the Learning Center in the Ferguson Building for ages 5 to 105.

Vintage Floral is sponsoring a Kentucky Derby Best Hat Contest with a $10 gift certificate prize. The day will also showcase local products and a variety of entertainment.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the revitalization efforts in Downtown Willow Springs.

For questions, please email us at hawthornfestival@usa.com or call (417) 252-3013.