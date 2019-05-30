Wasola – Theta Nokes

Hath a nation changed their gods, which are yet no gods? but my people have changed their glory for that which doth not profit. –Jeremiah 2:11.

One Saturday evening, Bill Porter stopped in for a visit with Gary.

On the 10th, Friday night, my brother Orville Clayton and wife Sandy and my sister, Christine Clayton from Illinois, came for the weekend. Others visiting us were Dana Brazeal, Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Zamber and Colt Little, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton.

Sunday afternoon, our son, T.J., came down from St. Louis. So T.J. Christine and I went to my brother Wilford and Rosella Clayton’s home to visit. Also there were Parker Cook, Willow and Lisa Clayton.

Sunday night Honie Nokes, Denver Blakenship, Dana Brazeal, and Ella Faye Mitchell visited us that evening. It hailed a few minutes with the rain Monday morning, Orville, Sandy and Christine left for home. T.J. left Sunday evening.

Prayers for Joyce Twitty. She burned herself Saturday. But she didn’t go to the hospital until Tuesday. 3rd degree burns. She is at Mercy Hospital.

Sympathy to the families of Henry Robertson and J.R. Johnston.

This Memorial Day weekend, remember that some soldiers served and fought and died so that we might be safe and free. Don’t forget the price they paid to keep our country free. Keep in mind the families that have lost their loved ones to the wars.

Live every day as if it were your last. Do every job as if you were the boss, and drive as if all other vehicles were police cars.