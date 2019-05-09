Wasola – Theta Nokes

Praise ye him, sun and moon, praise him, all ye stars of lights. Psalms 148:3

Last week, Robert Potter, Honie Nokes, Ed Potter and Greg Curtis visited us. Lovin Clayton visited Sunday afternoon.

Sympathy to Win Hampton, his wife Laris passed away on the 22nd and Candy Lane family. And Pete Workman’s family. We will miss him sitting on the back seat at church on Sundays.

I got to go to the Missouri Association Friday night and Saturday and Saturday night.

I didn’t go to the Ordination service at Brushy Knob Sunday afternoon because my niece Dara Strong was having Easter dinner and egg hunt April 28. The guests at Dara’s home were Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Howard Strong, Brittany Richards, Robyn and Jasmine Schroeder, Cody, Hannah, and Charleigh Strong, Hunter Huff, Cami Collins, John, Tabitha, Stormi, Kasey and Kunai Medlock and Oceanna Meile, Tafi Adams, Marti Yost, Eli Shannon, Beau, Austin and Addesyn Buege, Ralph and Dana Brazeal, Del, Fanya, and Zane Scott, Zoe Shull, Tiffanee Satterfield, AnnaBelle Johnson Zamber and Cole Little, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, Chelsey, Brayden, and Lilly Lansdown, and me.

Wednesday, Dave Eslinger visited Gary.

Have a great week. Remember, worry is like a rocking chair: it gives you something to do, but it won’t get you anywhere.