NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of that certain note secured by Deed of Trust executed by Ashley Y Gossett a Single Person, dated August 27, 2013 and recorded on August 30, 2013 as Document No. 131632, Office of Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri. The Successor Trustee will on May 31, 2019, between the hours of 9:00 o’clock A.M. and 5:00 P.M. more particularly at 11:30AM, at the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 SE Second Avenue, North Front door, Ava, MO 65608, sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash, the following real estate:

All of Lots 8 and 9 in Block 1 of L.D. Jenkins Subdivision to the City of Ava, Missouri, as per plat of record in Plat Book 1 at Page 18 in the Office of the Douglas County Recorder.

For the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the costs of executing this trust.

S&W Foreclosure Corporation

Successor Trustee

Pub Commences May 9, 2019

S&K File No.19-033924

By: Shapiro & Kreisman, LLC

Purported address: 1004 Northeast 3rd Ave, Ava, MO 65608

Publication Dates: 05/09/19, 05/16/19, 05/23/19, 05/30/19

