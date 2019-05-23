Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

May 19, 2019 – Fifth Sunday of Easter. Easter initiates a new day. It anticipates a new heaven and a new earth. The risen Lord is making all things new. In the mystery of holy baptism God has made new people of us. Today the Lord Jesus invites us to see everyone in a new light — through the lens of love.

Dear Christ, which part of your body would you have me be today, or this week: feet to walk with those in need, ears to hear another’s story, eyes to see beauty in others? Show me what to do.

In the psalmist’s words, “Young men and women alike, old and young together! Let us praise the name of the Lord, for his name alone is exalted” (Psalm 148:12-13, NRsV).

Join us today for our regular potluck following worship. Everyone is welcome and there is always plenty of food.

We turned this Sunday into a Lay Sunday. We want to thank Jerry Johnson leading the Services today Pastor was home sick with kidney stones. He said any prayers would be appreciated.

9:30 am Sunday Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sunday Worship with Communion

May 19 Lector: Dave Niemi

Next Sunday’s Lector: Ed Wittorff

