Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

May 5, 2019 – Third Sunday of Easter. The disciples make a big splash and breakfast with the risen Jesus in the gospel. Wading in the water (remembering our baptism) and eating with Jesus (celebrating the holy communion) is our encounter with the risen Christ. Jesus asks us, with Peter, again and again: Do you love me? And Jesus invites us, again and again, to follow him bringing the Easter life to others.

Preparation for worship

Gardener God, as resurrection bursts forth in buds and blooms, help my faith to fully flower as well.

Dear people of God, welcome to worship as we continue to celebrate the season of Easter.

Happy Birthday to Sean Farmer, born on May 6th, and to Michael Brooke, born on May 11th. And a Happy Anniversary to Alice and Richard Sturgeon, married on May 9.

Thank you to all those who helped at the Pancake Breakfast.

9:30 am Wednesday Ladies’ Bible Study & meeting.

9:30 am Sunday – Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am – Sunday Worship with’ Communion

May 5 Lector: Richard Sturgeon

Next Sunday’s Lector: Walt Wittort

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

Highway 5 and Industrial Rd

Ava, MO 65608

417-5611

Pastor Wayne Strohschien