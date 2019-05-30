Traditional Arts Featured at Old-Time Music Festival

The Old-Time Music, Ozark Heritage Festival features both demonstrations and sales by a wide variety of material artists and craftspeople throughout the two-day event.

The Festival in downtown West Plains, Mo., will celebrate 25 years on Friday and Saturday, May 31 and June 1. The two-day annual event celebrates Ozarks music and culture. Festival hours are noon – 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Admission to all festival events is free.

Many of the arts and crafts originated for utilitarian reasons and were essential for meeting the basic needs of Ozarks residents in past generations.

Some artisans and craftspeople who participate in the Old-Time Music, Ozark Heritage Festival practice their arts and crafts as living traditions. Additional participants in the festival are historical re-enactors who practice their arts and crafts as they were practiced generations ago.

Artisans/Demonstrators participating in the 2019 Festival are:

Alan Flood and Bobby Walker – Flint Knappers;

Country Heritage Spinners and Weavers Guild – Ava, Mo.;

Elohi Spirit Gourds & More – Pottersville, Mo.;

Heat, Beat and Repeat & Laughing Dragon – Granby, Mo.;

Diane Heimann – Metal Art – Gepp, Ark.;

June’s Brooms – Granby, Mo.;

Cindy McLean – Quilters – Pomona, Mo.;

Missouri Dept. of Conservation—West Plains, Mo.;

Ozark County Baskets – Sarah Yoder;

Ozarks Older Iron Club – Cabool, Mo.;

Possom Trot Crafts – Marian Belt – Barnwood painting;

Quiet Lady Ent./Lyn Barnes – Beadwork – Caulfield, Mo.;

Southern Belle Grandmothers Club Quilt Show – West Plains. Mo.;

Butch Stone – Bow maker;

South Central Missouri Kennel Club – Willow Springs, Mo.;

Thompson Custom Creations, pedal-powered scrollsaw – Ava, Mo.;

Go Farm Farmers Market Members – West Plains, Mo.;

Participating members include:

Antler Lighting & Accessories – Sheila Lassley;

Frog Feathers Farm – Mel and Deborah Pierson;

Hemp Snowflakes – Mindy Solotko;

Jay’s Glass Flow – Jay Thomas;

MawGam – Marlena Collins;

Phoenix Handmade Sensations – Shirley Gunter;

RLM Creations – Roger Morrison;

Shining Examples – Christine Brown;

Tomichi Creek – Dave and Cassie Groves;

Verl’s Wood Toys & Crafts – Verl Warren;

Vintage Remnants Re-imagined – Susie Waggoner;

The Old-Time Music, Ozark Heritage Festival is the signature event for West Plains. The two-day festival seeks to celebrate, preserve, pass on and nurture an appreciation of the old-time music and folk life traditions distinctive to the Ozark Highlands.

For more information on the festival e-mail info@westplainsarts.org, visit the website at http://www.oldtimemusic.org, or “like” the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Old.Time.Music.Festival