Timeless Trooper Tales Program at Branson Museum May 21

FORSYTH — The public is invited to “Timeless Trooper Tales,” a free presentation at the Branson Centennial Museum on Tuesday, May 21 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Featured speaker Terry Bible is a 21-year veteran of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and author of I’m the Guy Who is the Boss of This Highway.

A MSHP historian and history enthusiast, Bible is currently assigned to Taney and Stone Counties for Troop D.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol began in 1931 with just 55 officers and a handful of civilians. Since then it has evolved into a full-service, accredited law enforcement agency responsible for roughly 33,000 miles of state-maintained highways. In addition to the impressive history of the MSHP, Bible’s in-person presentations include a variety of funny, serious and sometimes wild stories from retired Troopers and their wives which he collected for his book.

“Hosting Trooper Bible for one of our monthly Tuesday Talks is an ideal way for us to honor law enforcement,” explains Jean Babcock, Centennial Museum co-curator. “Terry is both an avid student of MSHP history and a skilled storyteller, so his presentation will be informative and entertaining.”

Branson’s 6th Annual Law Enforcement Week is June 8 – 15.

The Tuesday Talk series is presented free-of-charge by the Branson Centennial Museum and White River Valley Historical Society. During 2019, various topics of local and historical interest will be presented every month on the third Tuesday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.

Branson Centennial Museum (417-239-1912) is located at 120 S. Commercial Street in downtown Branson, and features rotating exhibits in the Reish Family Gallery. Hours are Mon. – Sat., 10:00 – 4:00. There is no admission charge.