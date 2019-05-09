The Father’s House – Susan Cook

We had a wonderful service today. Our prayer requests turned into a lesson on where we all are in our personal life with God. Everyone had something to contribute. Testimonies of trials God had brought us through; testimonies of faith that continues to grow. It was a blessing to hear each person speak up about what God had done in their life.

We sang praises to our Lord and there were some special songs from Brother Shane and Sister Cassey and Sister Susan.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Romans chapter 12, verses 9-12. “Love one another”. We cannot choose who we think deserves our love. We are to show brotherly love to everyone. It is a good thing when we tell people that we love them, but do we really mean it? Love is more than words. Do our actions show that we really mean what we have said? Do we show kindness and compassion to all others? Do we see the needs all around us? Do we take action when we see those needs?

Jesus spoke of His love for all of us many times, but more often He showed His love in how He lived His time on this earth. Every day He lived His love for us. If we truly love Jesus our lives should be an example of that love.

Have you ever heard someone say, “I’ve heard it all before?” Well they probably have. Hearts can be broken with empty words. Let our love for others be more than empty words. Let our love be alive, showing Christ to all we meet.

Van Kelly came to visit us this evening to share information on Camp Joy. He read us one simple but powerful verse from 1st Corinthians chapter 6, verse 20. “For ye are bought with a price; therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.” What a wonderful thing to know that we were worth so much to Jesus that He paid the ultimate price for us. His precious blood bought us from death and delivered us into life. A life full of opportunity to Glorify God in everything we do.

We watched a video of highlights of last years Camp Joy activities and Van explained how the camp has and still is changing lives for over 50 years. We are told in the Bible that we should “bring up a child in the way he should go” that is the purpose of Camp Joy. To teach the children of God and the way they should go.

Don’t forget next Sunday is Mother’s Day. We will not have an evening service. Have a blessed week, and if you do not have a home church come visit us. All are welcome.