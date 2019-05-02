The Father’s House – Susan Cook

Our morning started with some before church with discussion of our week. Some admitted to reacting to circumstances in a not so appropriate way. This was followed immediately by request for prayer to turn to God in those moments to guide our reactions in a better way. It is no coincidence that the adult Sunday school lesson was on how much we need God and depend on God in every moment of our lives. We always talk about the importance of our children attending Sunday school, but if we as adults haven’t learned yet, how can we expect to help our children learn and grow? Sunday school is such an important part of our walk with Christ. If you aren’t going, you should. It is a valuable way for us all to learn more about God at any age.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Matthew chapter 13, verses 1-9. “Who hath ears to hear”. In the parable of the sower Jesus teaches of the sower whose seed fell on various types of ground. Some was devoured by birds, some fell on rocky ground, some fell among the weeds and was choked out, but the seeds that fell on good ground brought forth fruit. Jesus didn’t tell us to be picky where we sowed seeds, He simply stated what would happen as we sowed. When we share Gods word with those around us, we don’t know how it will be received. Some may carry the seed away with them and we may never see them again. Some may let the seed sprout but hold on to the rocky hardness inside and the seed will wither and die. Some seed may fall among those who will reject it and try to choke it out. Do we know where the receptive soil is? It may be just a tiny piece of land that doesn’t look like the seed will have a chance. But we don’t always know. Sow God’s seed everywhere. There may be one who hath ears to hear. Let him hear.

Our evening service was a blessing. We had special music from Brother John and Brother Travis. Brother John brought the message from Gneisses chapter 17, verses 15-22. “Extreme faith” He spoke of the great faith of Abraham and Sarah. In their old age God promised them a son. He promised their seed would be the beginning of a great nation. It seemed impossible to their human minds, but they had faith in God to fulfill that promise. And their son Isaac was born. We might think that this is the end of the story, but later God asked Abraham to do something that would really test his faith. He asked Abraham to sacrifice Isaac, his son of promise, as a burnt offering to the Lord. Would Abraham trust God enough to give up the son of promise? He did as God instructed. And prepare to make the offering to God. Seeing that Abraham’s faith was so great, God provided ram for the sacrifice, and Abraham became the father of many nations through his son Isaac. Do we have faith that no matter what Gods way is the one and only true way? Do we have faith to trust Him even when we don’t understand, even when it’s hard? Do we have faith, or do we have Extreme Faith?

Don’t miss out on what God has for you. See you at church next Sunday.