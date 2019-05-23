The Do Run Club Begins June 4 at MOCH, With Coach Liz Kyger as Instructor

The Missouri Ozarks Community Health Center is pleased to announce the addition of a new program called The Do Run Club. The program is being offered as a six week series, with options for continuing more classes in an additional six week series format.

The six week series is led by Coach Liz Kyger.

Running classes for adults and high school age students will meet every Tuesday and Thursday beginning Tuesday, June 4, from 7-8 a.m. In addition to classes, adults will have access to optional organized weekend group adventure events, such as 5k races, trail hikes and bike rides. Elementary and middle school age students will meet on Wednesdays, from 7-8 a.m.

During the first six week series, participants will receive a Club shirt which is included in the price. Cost for the series is $25 for members of MOCH, and $40 for non-members. Kids are $15.

Sessions will include form evaluation, balance and mobility instruction, nutrition and hydration education, strength training, race strategy, flexibility, shoe selection and injury prevention.

Each class will consist of warm up activities, personalized runs, walks or hikes and cool downs. Every other weekend participants will be offered an adventure event, with options such as a scenic hike, 5k race, biking or a travel trail run.

Classes will meet at the MOCH Wellness Center, which is located at 603 West Broadway, in Ava, Mo.

Coach Kyger has a substantial background in running. She is a collegiate All-American in track, has qualified three times for the Boston Marathon and just recently completed the 2019 Boston race. She is a national champion in the Senior Olympics, in the 5k and 1500 meter, and an USATF National champion in the 5k.

Over the course of the last year and three months, Kyger has broken five Missouri State running records in her age group and gender. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education, and masters degree in Educational Administration.

Kyger retired from Ava High School in 2017. During her 18 years at Ava, she coached 26 all state athletic track and field and cross country performances. Today, she is excited about partnering with MOCH, and having the opportunity to promote and grow local interest in outdoor physical fitness activities.

For more information contact Liz Kyger at 417-683-0785, or sign up at the MOCH Wellness Center front desk.