The Champion News – Wilda Moses

May 27, 2019 – Saturday was a beautiful day for the 33rd Denlow/Fairview School Reunion. Those schools closed long ago, but the memories of those ‘good old golden-rule days’ are still fresh. Students, along with their families and friends, gathered for a great lunch, a little music and some wonderful reminiscing and visiting.

The Memorial Day weekend generates gatherings like this all over the country. We renew acquaintances, catch up with each other’s news, remember our dear ones who have passed on and honor our Veterans. It is a great expression of Love and Gratitude. Even as we celebrate our good fortune, we acknowledge the difficulties of those impacted by the bad weather around the country, knowing their holiday has not been so splendid. Recovery will be a long term process and your Champion friends wish you well.

The Merry Month of May enjoys five Wednesdays. A recent one was particularly merry. Twelve equestrians took out of Champion that morning on Bud Hutchison’s Spring Champion Trail Ride, but not before Wilma Hutchison had them lined up, photographed and interrogated as to who they were, where they were from and the names of their horses. The riders were patient through the process and happy to have Wilma documenting the event as she has over many years. It was a happy bunch that trotted up the hill to cross Clever Creek and then wandered up Fox Creek Road. They came ambling back in from the east in the early afternoon, glad for ice cream at the Historic Emporium and glad for a safe ride with no incidents. Several of the riders had never been to Champion. One of them, Larry Luna on Makers Mark from over at Gainesville, was heard to remark, “It’s kind of wooly down here.” He was, at that moment, standing on the very wide, wild, wooly banks of Auld Fox Creek. Those mysterious cowboys from Mountain Grove did not make the ride this time—not the good looking one or the one with the big hat. They might show up yet. Anyway, we will look forward to Wilma’s pictures when she gets them developed. Look for pictures of Wilma taking pictures at www.championnews.us.

Other marvelous May memories will come to Loretta Upshaw and her Dad, MSgt. R. Upshaw, who returned Wednesday from a trip to Washington, D.C. with the Honor Flight of the Ozarks. A huge crowd greeted them and all the Veterans and their companions at the airport that evening. Among the welcoming throng were 19 Upshaws. The photographs Loretta posted on the Internet let us share in the experience. Our Veteran reported that it was awesome to see the military memorials and monuments that are dedicated to the men and women who served in the wartime years. He spoke of the hardships they each faced during their time in the war zones and lamented that many did not ever get to see the results of their efforts. He served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force and said, “As I was never on the front lines I feel somewhat undeserving of having the distinction of getting to be a member of this year’s first Honor Flight of the Ozarks tour, especially since many of those to whom these memorials and monuments are dedicated are unable to go or are no longer with us.” His friends and family think he is indeed deserving. According to the guidelines, anyone serving during the campaign period of WWII, Korea, or Vietnam, is qualified to go, regardless of where they were stationed. Also any Veteran of any other campaign after Vietnam who is terminally ill is qualified. Go to www.honorflightoftheozarks.org for more information or call (417) 268-9052.

The fourth Friday of every month finds Shirley Emerson of the Douglas County Health Department in downtown Champion doing blood pressure tests for people in the community. She gets to the store and is set up by 8:30 in the morning and stays for a couple of hours enjoying the tranquility of one of the world’s truly beautiful places while she does her part to promote healthy living. Last month she passed out some material about the ‘Douglas County Woman Exercise Challenge Summer 2019.’ There will be participation awards for those who complete four weeks of exercise–150 minutes of moderate exercise per week for any 4 weeks during May, June, or July. They will also be entered into a drawing for some additional prizes provided by the MOCH Wellness Center, Town and Country, and Jean’s Heathway. Pick up a form at the Health Department to log your exercise activity and turn it in by Thursday, August 8, 2019 to be eligible for prizes. The prize drawing will be on August 12, 2019. Of course, the best prize will be improved health. One Old Champion woman plans to detail the type of exercise she does such as ‘hanging laundry on a really high clothes line,’ ‘weeding the onions by hand,’ and ‘washing windows and mopping.’ She does not seem to be a fan of exercise for its own sake, but wants to see some tangible results for her spent calories. Thank you, Shirley, for an exciting challenge.

Kristi Towe has a birthday on May 20th. Lena Bell Wagner enjoyed that special song at the Vanzant Bluegrass Jam on Thursday in honor of her birthday on the 26th. Ed Henson was born May 27, 1903. Ray Hicks reads the Douglas County Herald up in Bluegrass, Iowa. He complained that there are not enough stories about Mr. Henson in The Champion News, a flaw we will endeavor to remedy in the future. Brylee Clark was born May 28, 2010. Jesse Mae Miller’s birthday is also the 28th. She was 92 last year. We do not know exactly how old Dale Thomas will be on the 28th. We might have to ask Betty. Young fiddler, Alexandra Moses of Austin, Texas, will celebrate her birthday on the 31st. She is a Champion Granddaughter—Looking on the Bright Side!