Suspect Dead From Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound Following Shootout With Douglas County Deputy

05/04/2019 3:00pm Update – The Sheriff Department released the name of the deceased. He is identified as Barry Wedge, age 42, from Cabool. He died of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

By Sue Curry Jones

On May 3, around midnight, a suspect traveling out of Cabool on Hwy. 181 proceeded to fire on Cabool Police Department officers without provocation.

It is unconfirmed but believed the chase and shooting incident began from a possible traffic stop originated by Cabool police officers.

According to Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase, the chase continued on Highway 76 into Douglas County with the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, Texas County Sheriff’s office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Wright County Sheriff’s office attempting to detain the suspect.

With numerous officers in pursuit, the suspect continued to randomly stop and fire at law enforcement.

Spike strips were laid out at the intersection of Hwys. 95 and 76, but the suspect avoided the area and turned off fleeing through a field just prior to reaching the intersection.

Pursuit continued with Douglas County Deputy Sheriff Nathan Long following in close proximity, taking shotgun hits from the suspect who continued to circle the area.

Also in pursuit, law enforcement agencies converged on the scene and after attempting to make contact with the suspect, found the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The body was found outside the vehicle.

An autopsy scheduled for today (May 4) at 1:00 will provide more information about the shooting death.

The name of the deceased will be released pending notification of family.

Sheriff Degase said fog was a factor that night, which helped to keep chase speeds around 50 mph.

