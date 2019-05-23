Summer School Now Underway at Ava R-I

Activities at Ava R-I Schools are well underway as summer school officially started on Monday, May 20.

As a reminder, here are a few tips about summer school that may help students, parents and grandparents facilitate morning and afternoon activities more smoothly.

• Summer School drop off for elementary students is at the middle school cafeteria.

• Drop off for middle school students is the middle school gym. Students may be dropped off at the gym at 7:30 a.m. Students will meet teachers there each morning.

• Before school care is available for students moving into grades K-6. The before school care starts at 6:45 a.m. in the middle school cafeteria and costs $1 per child, per day.

• After school care is located in the elementary gym. It is free until 4:30 p.m.; however, after 4:30 p.m. the charge is $1 per child, per day.

All students must be picked up by 5:30 p.m.

The last day of summer school is Friday, June 28.