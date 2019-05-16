Summer Reading Program Explores Space

The Douglas County Public Library announces its 2019 Summer Reading Program. Readers of all ages will explore all things space this summer as the Douglas County Public Library presents ‘A Universe of Stories’ during the 2019 summer library program.

Children from ages 3-12 can join us with story times, space-related crafts, games, and weekly prize drawings. Teens ages 13-18 can participate by picking up a reading log at the library, completing the reading requirements and returning it to the library for a free book and prize. Pre-registration is requested.

Schedule:

Ages 3-5 Mondays, June 3-July 29 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Ages 6-12 Wednesdays, June 5-July 31 from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Ages 13-18 Pick up a reading log, complete and return it for a free book and prize! Teen crafts on Thursday, June 13, 3:00-3:30 p.m.

For more information or to register for the summer reading program, stop by the library at 301 W. Webster Ave. Ava, or call us at 683-5633.