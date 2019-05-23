Ava Middle School students of the month for May are, front row, l to r, Nolan Clark, Baylinn Holt, Emma Stewart, Jordan Hutchison, and sponsor, Rosanna Proctor, Farmers Insurance; back row, l to r, Glenda Little, Kiwanis; Brandon Reed, School Resource Officer; Qwynn Gieber, Mallory Barnes-Ludwig, Brett Ross. AMS student Jesse Scott was unavailable. The May character word is self control.

Related