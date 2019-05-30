Student Cyclists Training In Ava

Photos submitted

The 6th Annual Summer School TriAthlon Training class is underway, and several groups of students, third through sixth-grade, will be training throughout the month of June. Safety is a priority of the summer program, and area drivers are asked to be alert and watch for students as they train on city streets. As these youths strive to build endurance and hone riding skills over the next few weeks, folks are urged to be extra cautious and patient. Students shown above and below are from the classrooms of Ms. Lee and Mrs. Boeddeker, and they started training in May. Middle school students will begin TriAthlon training during the first week in June. Students are training for a timed competition set for Tuesday, June 25, at the Ava Park. The run, swim and bike contest begins at 9:00 a.m.