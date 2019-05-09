Student Art Winners

1st Grade Art Winners

Submitted Photo

The Ava Elementary School Art Show Winners from First Grade are (left to right): Brooklyn Grigg (Best of Show),

Thomas Giles (1st Place), Noah Lansdown (2nd Place), Aubrey James (3rd Place), Michael Masters (4th Place), Ella Ingram (Honorable Mention).

2nd Grade Art Winners

Submitted Photo

The Ava Elementary Art Show Winners from Second Grade are (left to right): Bryce Stewart (Best of Show), Kendall Fortner, (1st place), Bethany Tate (2nd place), Mary Turner (3rd place),

Gage Nelson (4th place), Liam Williams, (Honorable Mention).