St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, May 19 was the Fourth Sunday after Easter. Bishop Glen Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, St. James 1:17 “Every good gift & every perfect gift is from above…” The bishop began by noting that in our world everything is constantly changing and we wonder if we are ruled by fate or by chance and this is a practical letter about the Christian life and what our standards should be. Things in our world may change, but God does not, and it is on Him we must depend. He refers to God as the Father of Lights using astronomical concepts to illustrate his point: there are constant variations in the heavenly bodies, but not in their creator. God’s purpose is that we should be reborn into new life through Christ and that we should be the firstfruits of His creatures. In the ancient world the first fruits of the harvest were sacred to God and so we must be also.

During prayer time, Bishop Hartley said the rest in peace prayer for Stephanie Connell’s nephew Clint, who died in a motorcycle accident last week in Tennessee and the Connells were there for the funeral.

After the service we held our potluck dinner & vestry meeting at which time we had the financial report from treasurer Debbie Berhthold and discussed work on the building & grounds. A friend of the congregation who collects antique roses has offered to donate a St. Francis rose which Glen hopes to have planted soon and we are very grateful for the gift. Services at St. Francis are 10:30 Sunday mornings and 6:30 Wednesday evenings and everyone is welcome.