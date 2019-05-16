St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, May 12 was the Third Sunday after Easter. Bishop Hartley was under the weather today so in his absence our Lay Leader Joe Criswell led us in the Morning Prayer service and I read the scripture lessons, the Old Testament from 1 Samuel 2 and the New Testament from the First Epistle of St. Peter 2:11: “Dearly beloved, I beseech you as strangers and pilgrims, abstain from fleshly lusts, which war against the soul…”

Joe read the sermon prepared for the day by Bishop Hartley based on this Epistle. He began by noting that there are so many troubles in our present world that many get the feeling that civilization may be failing, but St. Peter tells us that by distancing ourselves from “fleshly lusts” that is from the cares of the world we can survive what may seem like hopeless times. By the cares of the world Peter means greed, power hunger, corruption and the disappointments of the physical world. He then goes on to give us some guidelines on how to deal with the world, including be truthful and respectful of others and it will be noticed; the best witness for Christ is a good Christian life. He also advises us to submit to “every ordinance of man” meaning the civil authority and laws made for our safety. The main thing is to remember that we are the servants of God, not of the world.

Last week I attended two wonderful programs given by the Ava High School music department & was very impressed with the high quality. Sunday afternoon was the Jazz & Java program given by the Ava High Jazz band with the addition of a semi-professional jazz group from Springfield, who all gave an excellent program. Thursday was the concert by the Ava High School choirs under the direction of Mrs. Wolfskill and again I was much impressed with the quality of the program and the hard work by both the students and teachers. Kudos to our very fine Ava High School music department and thanks for their contribution to our community.