St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, April 28, was the First Sunday after Easter and “Lent’s long shadows have departed…” as our opening hymn so eloquently declares. The altar is vibrant with light & life as we still have our Easter lilies and beautiful arrangements of white altar flowers in addition, and the Christ candle is lit providing even more light. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Gospel for the day, St. John 20:19, where we read that the disciples were assembled when “came Jesus and stood in the midst and saith unto them, ‘Peace be unto you…’ ” The disciples were not in a peaceful state at this time, but were afraid of what was to come and what their fate would be without Jesus, but what Jesus was talking about was His own peace as the risen savior, His mission accomplished. The world had now changed and the disciples would never know the peace of their former lives, worldly peace. But Jesus was once again present with them, and spoke the standard greeting of the Jews of that time, as He always did, and their lives were transformed. Jesus had done as He promised and death was overcome. He then breathed on them the Holy Spirit and commanded them to continue His work; this was an act of ordination for them and for the church. We still live in the peace of Christ’s resurrection.

During prayer time, Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Jenny Berthold White and George Fancher. During announcements, he reported on a dinner he & Laurie attended Saturday evening at the Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks in honor of Fr. Jim McTaggart on the 15th anniversary of his ordination as priest of St. Josephs Anglican Church in Branson, and also the 15th anniversary of the founding of that congregation.

Saturday afternoon, I attended the book publishing party for “Dear Descendants” the memoir of Columbia Mankin, which I have read from cover to cover, as announced in last week’s Herald, and had a very good day visiting with people who share my interest in Douglas County history, and heard some wonderful stories. It was a successful and enjoyable event.