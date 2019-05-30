Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with music and prayer then hymns.

Trae and Kendra Shelton each read scripture then Kendra sang two beautiful praise songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from Hebrews 21:17-22, Matthew 7,”Legacy of Family.”

We are sad to hear of the passing of Sonya Huff’s mother.

Delmar and I have been taking it easy this week.

I appreciate my brother, Vern Deatherage, for coming to the rescue when I had my wreck a few weeks ago. He brought a car trailer and hauled my car back to Ava. I am thankful to have a brother who loves me.

We have been blessed to have so many offers of help and we have had to accept some of them.

My back is doing better each day. I am thankful it was not any worse.

Visitors in our home were Tommy and Jayme Keith, Keith and Donna Bannister, Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter, Beth Blackwood, Kathleen Deatherage, Gary and Bevy Moore.

Until next week remember to be thankful for each day.