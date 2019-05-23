Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Delmar went to church, but I stayed home. I am recuperating with a broken back.

I got hurt Thursday just lifting a desk. It can sure happen quick.

I am home with a brace and not doing much. Doctors orders are no lifting or bending. Trying to slow down when you are used to being busy, is not easy.

We are so blessed to have loving family and friends who have been good to do laundry and bring food to help us.

People helping us this week have been Donna and Keith Bannister, Rusty and Becky and Maeson Carter, Gary and Bevy Moore, Pauline Okhuysen, Vicki Wall, Larry and Debbie Chance and Shirley Smith. Also, John Goss came to visit.

Delmar has planted a few tomato plants and a few cucumbers.

We sure have been having some wild weather this year.

Until next week please keep us in your prayers.