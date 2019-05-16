Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

May 12 – Sunday morning service was opened with wishing the mothers a Happy Mother’s Day. We then had hymns.

Trae Shelton read scripture from Matthew 5:14-16, then Kendra Shelton sang two beautiful songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from 1 Samuel 1:4, Luke 16:22-29,”Hannah’s Prayer vs Rich man and Lazarus. “

On Saturday, I attended the ladies’ meeting and lunch with my daughter, Bevy Moore, then attended the funeral for Henry Robertson. Later Bevy Moore and I went to Nixa to help celebrate my grandson’s graduation.

On Sunday, Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister and I went to Springfield for my grandsons graduation. There were 409 graduating seniors from Nixa High School.

The day I had my wreck, my brother Vern Deatherage, came to the rescue and hauled my car back to Ava for me.

The next day, my sis, Kathleen Deatherage came by to check on me.

I enjoyed a good day with my three girls, two granddaughters and two great grandkids.

Until next week remember God is good all the time.