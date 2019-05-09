Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music and hymns. Donna Lewis sang a beautiful special. Trae Shelton read from John 3:16-18. Kendra Shelton sang a beautiful praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from 2 Timothy 2:15, Romans 10:17,”How to become unashamed.”

On Monday, Bevy Moore and I started to Springfield for her dentist appointment but had a wreck, so didn’t make her appointment. No one was hurt so we feel really blessed. I can’t say the same for the poor car.

On Tuesday, Delmar had a doctor appointment in Springfield. We made that one. After his appointment, we met my sister, Violet Flair, for lunch then followed her home and worked on some crafts.

On Wednesday, Earnie and Helen Cook came to visit.

Kids, don’t forget, Sunday is Mother’s Day. I visited mine today at the cemetery. Don’t wait to show your mom that you love her.

Congratulations to the new Graduates of 2019.

Until next week remember that God understands our tears.