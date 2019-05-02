Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

We finally felt well enough to go to church today. It was so good to be back in the presence of our church family. Service was opened with banjo picking and hymns.

Kendra Shelton read some scripture and then sang two beautiful songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from 1 Peter 3:15, Matthew 11,”What is the right question for the healthy skeptic?”

On Friday, I rode with Larry and Debbie Chance to the Friday night jam at Jacksons. We enjoyed a delicious fish fry with all the trimmings. Also, listened to some really good music.

One evening, Donna Bannister brought Caidence and Conner Johnson down to visit us.

Saturday, Bevy Moore and I went to Springfield, where we were treated to a fun day. We ate lunch out, then on to some shopping and finally a painting lesson, where we each painted a canvas painting. We painted a picture of an ostrich. It was lots of fun all day.

Until next week remember to be thankful for your health.