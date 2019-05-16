Slaying It! Lady Bears Track Team at Conference

The Lady Bears that represented Ava at the Class 3 District 6 Track meet at Hollister. They are front row from left to right: Baylan Alexander, Addison Croston, Madison Shearer, Arianna Cox, and Hailey Searcy. The back row from left to right: Eden Little, Kennedy Meyer, Hannah Evans, Karli Pedersen, Clara Sicilia, and Hailey Nelson.

The Lady Bears that earned All-SCA Honors at the SCA Conference meet held at Salem on April 29. From left to right: Hailey Nelson, Eden Little, Kennedy Meyer, Hannah Evans, Karli Pedersen, Arianna Cox, Hailey Searcy, and Clara Sicilia. First team All-Conference Honors went to Eden Little in javelin and Arianna Cox in long jump. Second team All-Conference Honors went to Eden Little in pole vault, Hannah Evans in the 200 meter dash and the 4×800 meter relay team (Hailey Nelson, Clara Sicilia, Kennedy Meyer, and Eden Little). Honorable Mention All-Conference Honors went to Hannah Evans in the high jump, long jump, and 400 meter dash, Arianna Cox in the triple jump.