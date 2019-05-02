Skyline’s Penny War Champions Honored

On April 25, the Douglas County Long-Term Recovery Committee (LTRC) paid a visit to Skyline School to honor Ms. Katie Vivod’s 1st/2nd grade class for their outstanding contributions to disaster relief. Her students who are six and seven years of age collected the most pennies during this year’s Skyline School’s Penny War. As a result, the students were rewarded with a pizza party.

From April 8 to April 18, all students at Skyline School collected spare change as part of a school wide Penny War to benefit the LTRC Disaster Relief Fund.

In just ten days, Skyline Tigers collected $206.33 in pennies, to help their neighbors.

“Skyline Tigers always come through for us,” stated Jerrie Mason, Douglas County LTRC Chairperson. “They are always enthusiastic to learn more about how their pennies will be put to use to help others!”

The Douglas County LTRC also presented Principal Jeanne Curtis with a certificate of appreciation for the entire student body’s efforts in raising awareness for disaster recovery in Douglas County.

Funds collected by the Skyline Tigers will be used to help local residents with recovery efforts following a disaster such as a flood, tornado or house fire.

Funded solely by donations and ran by volunteers from local businesses, agencies and faith-based organizations, the Douglas County LTRC helps to provide resources and assistance to Douglas County residents following a natural or man-made disaster.

Douglas County LTRC appreciates the efforts of Principal Jeanne Curtis, Skyline teachers and most of all the students for their willingness to give and raise awareness for this great cause.

For more information on how you can help or to make a donation, please contact Jerrie Mason, LTRC Chairperson, (417) 543-4426 or via email, douglascountyltrc@gmail.com.