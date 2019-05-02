The Skyline R-II Board meeting met in regular session on Wednesday, April 17, with all seven members present.

The meeting started with the swearing in of returning members: Sarah Harden, William Harden, and Brad Loveless. The Board reorganized with the following positions: president, Steve Moody; vice president, Leslee Krider; secretary, Sarah Harden; and treasurer, Josh Strong. In regular meeting, the consent agenda items consisting of Board minutes, bills and financial statement were presented and approved.

In old business: The Board was presented with quotes for a new bus from Midwest Transit Equipment and Central States Bus Sales, Inc. After consideration, the Board chose to purchase the 53-passenger from Midwest Transit for $99,492. The bus will be paid through the Volkswagen Financially Disadvantaged School District Grant.

In new business: The Board approved to continue using the Speech Implementer Model for speech services, and hire the Exceptional Child Cooperative to provide supervision services for the implementer. After a lengthy discussion the Board approved printing payroll once a month instead of twice a month, starting July 1. The Board voted to pay nine month employees the balance of their contract in June instead of spreading it over the next two months.

The board voted to set the May Board meeting on Thursday, May 23.

In the Superintendent’s Report: Enrollment for March was 84 students enrolled for K-8 and 11 preschool students.

Kindergarten and eighth grade graduation is on May 7; field day May 9; and the last day of school set for May 10.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for May 23, 2019.