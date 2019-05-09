Skilled Nursing Care Week

Michael Boyink/Herald

Back row (left to right): Heart of the Ozarks (HOTO) Director of Nursing Tonya Cutbirth and HOTO Activity Director Connie Burris, Ava Mayor Burrely Loftin. Front row (left to right) are HOTO residents: Trenta Jones, LaVern Ashby, and Tom Hawkins. Mayor Loftin signed a proclamation designating May 12-18 as National Skilled Nursing Care Week. The designation, formerly known as National Nursing Home Week, recognizes the role of skilled nursing care centers in managing America’s frail, elderly, and disabled.

