Senator Mike Cunningham

As I prepare this column for distribution to newspapers throughout the 33rd Senatorial District, the Legislature is still in session. Our discussions and debates about legislative proposals will come to an end within a few hours, as the Missouri Constitution demands we conclude our work at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 17.

By the time this legislative report is printed in your local newspaper, whatever I have to say about the 2019 session will be old news. The national news media turned its eyes to Missouri this morning, with reports that the Senate has passed sweeping legislation to limit abortions in our state. Little else we accomplish in the remaining hours will be noticed or remembered.

The Senate’s passage of this legislation at 4 a.m. Thursday comes after a difficult week in the Missouri Legislature. At times, the spirit of compromise has been hard to find within the halls of the State Capitol. Various factions of the Senate have defended strongly-held beliefs and principles and adopted extreme measures to advance their arguments. It will take a while to process all the events of the 2019 legislative session. For now, I prefer to focus on the things we have accomplished.

The General Assembly approved a $29 billion state budget. Missourians will spend nearly $14 billion funding Mo HealthNet programs and other services for our sick, disabled and aged citizens. More than $6 billion will fund K-12 education, while Missouri’s colleges and universities will receive $1.3 billion. We will spend nearly $3 billion on roads and bridges. State employees, past and present, will receive more than a billion dollars in wages and benefits. Keeping our citizens safe and offenders behind bars consumes another $1.5 billion.

The final week of the legislative session began with a protracted discussion about economic development. The governor’s call for legislation to make Missouri a better place to locate businesses and grow jobs took on added importance when General Motors announced it was considering a major expansion of its Wentzville truck and van manufacturing plant.

The legislation that was finally approved by the General Assembly includes tax incentives for employers to locate in Missouri or expand existing facilities. There is money for job training and a new program that will provide tuition assistance for adults who continue their education. All of these measures are intended to increase the availability of good jobs in Missouri and better prepare our citizens to do the work.

Every year the General Assembly considers hundreds of proposals for government programs to address the needs of our citizens. None of these programs, no matter how well intentioned, is as effective as a good job. Nothing improves the lives of Missourians more than having a good job, with benefits. The economic development legislation passed in the final days of the 2019 session is an attempt to make good jobs more likely in our state.

Truth be told, few Missourians expect much from their Legislature. The General Assembly does well if we remove governmental intrusions and clear the way for Missourians to get on with their lives. I’m well aware that most Missourians are far more concerned about their summer plans than they are about what bills we passed at the Capitol. With that humbling recognition, I’d like to wish everyone an enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.

For many years now, Memorial Day has been regarded as the unofficial start of summer. As sure as the drivers start their engines at the Indy 500, Americans gear up for the next three months of outdoor activities, travel and time spent with their families.

As a veteran, Memorial Day means more to me than barbecues and checkered flags, though. Traditionally, Memorial Day is the time Americans remember our brave servicemen and women who lost their lives in battle. The tradition of decorating soldier’s graves began during the Civil War and continues today. Decoration Day was officially renamed Memorial Day in 1967, and the last Monday in May was adopted as the annual observance as part of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act the following year.

I come from a long line of American servicemen. My father, grandfather and a number of uncles all served in the Armed Forces. My father served in the Navy. My grandfather and I both wore the uniform of the U.S. Army. My uncles defended land, sea and air. With that in mind, I hope all Missourians take a moment during their three-day Memorial Day weekend to remember those who gave their life in defense of our freedoms. Their sacrifice allows us to enjoy the blessings of America, and we owe them much more than words of thanks and a bouquet of flowers.

It is my great honor to represent the citizens of the 33rd Senatorial District. As we conclude legislative activity for 2019, I remain your senator throughout the year. If there’s anything that I can do to assist you, please feel free to contact my Capitol office at (573) 751-1882.