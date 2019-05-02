SCOCOG To Host Scrap Electronics Site in Ava May 11 

South Central Ozark Council of Governments is hosting a Scrap Electronics Collection day in Ava, Saturday, May 11 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the vacated site of the former bowling alley which was located on West Washington Avenue.

This is an electronics recycling event only, with the following items being accepted: stereo equipment, CD and DVD players, VCRs, phones, cell phones, printers, scanners, ink cartridges, routers, copy/fax machines, small household appliances, microwave ovens, plus all types of batteries, lightbulbs, and ballasts.

Items such as televisions, computers, laptops, tablets, monitors, keyboards, etc. will also be accepted but some items with a CRT type monitor may be subject to a charge.

However, according to the notice from SCOCOG, the district will pay for up to two CRTs for disposal, per vehicle. Each additional monitor or CRT television will cost $20.

The electronics recycling event works on a first come, first served basis, and will close down when their trucks are full.

For more information, please contact Jerry North, (417) 256-4226 or jnorth@scocog.org; or Natalie Moseley, (417) 236-9012.