School Lunch Menus

Plainview School Breakfast Menu
Monday, June 3
Cereal, breakfast bar fruit, juice, and milk.
Tuesday, June 4
Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, June 5
Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.
Thursday, June 6
Sausage patty, biscuit, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
Friday, June 7
No school.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
Monday, June 3
Chicken nuggets, tater tots, corn, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, June 4
Meatball sub sandwich, chips, carrots w/ranch, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, June 5
Walking taco, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Spanish rice, fruit, and milk.
Thursday, June 6
Sloppy Joe on bun, mac & cheese, carrots w/ranch, fruit, and milk.
Friday, June 7
No School.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, June 3
Sausage biscuit, hash brown, juice, milk.
Tuesday, June 4
Pancakes, sausage link, juice, milk.
Wednesday, June 5
Bacon, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, milk.
Thursday, June 6
Biscuit, gravy, juice, milk.
Friday, June 7
No School.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, June 3
Grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, June 4
Hamburger, tater tots, vegetable medley, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, June 5
Goulash, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Thursday, June 6
Chicken breast, baked potato, green beans, fruit, milk.
Friday, June 7
No School.