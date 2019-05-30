School Lunch Menus

Plainview School Breakfast Menu

Monday, June 3

Cereal, breakfast bar fruit, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, June 4

Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, June 5

Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.

Thursday, June 6

Sausage patty, biscuit, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.

Friday, June 7

No school.

Plainview School Lunch Menu

Monday, June 3

Chicken nuggets, tater tots, corn, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, June 4

Meatball sub sandwich, chips, carrots w/ranch, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, June 5

Walking taco, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Spanish rice, fruit, and milk.

Thursday, June 6

Sloppy Joe on bun, mac & cheese, carrots w/ranch, fruit, and milk.

Friday, June 7

No School.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, June 3

Sausage biscuit, hash brown, juice, milk.

Tuesday, June 4

Pancakes, sausage link, juice, milk.

Wednesday, June 5

Bacon, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, milk.

Thursday, June 6

Biscuit, gravy, juice, milk.

Friday, June 7

No School.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, June 3

Grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, June 4

Hamburger, tater tots, vegetable medley, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, June 5

Goulash, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Thursday, June 6

Chicken breast, baked potato, green beans, fruit, milk.

Friday, June 7

No School.

