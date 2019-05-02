School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, May 6

Cereal, cheese stick, applesauce.

Tuesday, May 7

Egg and cheese biscuit sandwich, apple.

Wednesday, May 8

Mini pancakes, bananas.

Thursday, May 9

Breakfast pizza, orange smiles.

Friday, May 10

Sausage pancake on a stick, bananas.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, May 6

Corn dog, pizza munchables, hot dog condiments, chicken nachos with white queso, popcorn chicken munchable, Mexican entrée condiments, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk.Tuesday, May 7

BBQ beef on bun, BBQ entrée condiments, meatball sub, pizza munchables, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, French fries with ketchup, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, banana orange mix, milk.

Wednesday, May 8

Chicken patty, meatloaf, BBQ and ketchup, ham and cheese sandwich, popcorn chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, hot rolls, milk.

Thursday, May 9

Popcorn chicken with Italian bread, BBQ and ketchup, egg, bacon and cheese burrito, nacho munchable, Mandarin orange chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, fresh fruit, applesauce, milk.

Friday, May 10

Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, Italian sub, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple, milk.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, May 6

Corn dog, hot dog condiments, chicken nachos with white queso, Mexican entrée condiments, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, burger/sandwich bar condiments, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk.

Tuesday, May 7

BBQ beef on bun, BBQ entrée condiments, meatball sub, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, banana orange mix, milk.

Wednesday, May 8

Chicken patty, roast pork, BBQ and ketchup, salad bar, sub bar, cold sandwich bar condiment, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, hot rolls, milk.

Thursday, May 9

Hot dog on bun, BBQ and ketchup, Parmesan chicken sandwich, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn, fresh fruit, applesauce, milk.

Friday, May 10

Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Mexican special bar condiments, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple, milk.

Ava High School Lunch Menu

Monday, May 6

Corn dog, hot dog condiments, chicken nachos with white queso, Mexican entrée condiments, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, burger/sandwich bar condiments, baked chips, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk.

Tuesday, May 7

BBQ beef on bun, BBQ entrée condiments, meatball sub, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, French fries with ketchup, Caesar side salad, fresh fruit, banana orange mix, milk.

Wednesday, May 8

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, roast pork, BBQ and ketchup, salad bar, sub bar, cold sandwich bar condiment, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, hot rolls, milk.

Thursday, May 9

Parmesan chicken sandwich, hot dog on bun, hot dog bar condiments, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn, fresh fruit, applesauce, milk.

Friday, May 10

Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Mexican special bar condiments, Spanish rice, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple, milk.

Plainview School Breakfast Menu

Monday, May 6

Sausage patty, hash browns, fruit, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, May 7

Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, May 8

Yogurt, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, and milk.

Thursday, May 9

Sausage patty, biscuit, fruit, juice, and milk.

Friday, May 10

Cereal, bagel w/cream cheese, fruit, juice, and milk

Plainview School Lunch Menu

Monday, May 6

Chicken nuggets, mac & cheese, broccoli, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, May 7

Spaghetti w/meat sauce, salad, corn, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, May 8

Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, fruit, and milk.

Thursday, May 9

Hamburger patty on a bun, tater tots, carrots, fruit, and milk.

Friday, May 10

Pizza, salad, peas, fruit, and milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, May 6

Cereal, muffin, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, May 7

Pancakes, sausage, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, May 8

Sausage biscuit, juice, and milk.

Thursday, May 9

French toast, sausage, juice, and milk.

Friday, May 10

Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, and milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, May 6

Hamburger, chips, baby carrots, grapes, and milk.

Tuesday, May 7

Pizza, salad, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, May 8

Chicken patty sandwich, vegetable medley, fruit bar, and milk.

Thursday, May 9

Sack lunch, ice cream, milk.

Friday, May 10

Frito® pie, corn, fruit, milk.