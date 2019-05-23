Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. We began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Romans 10 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Stan Humbyrd led in prayer. The offertory prayer was prayed by Daniel Wilson as he and Clay McFarlin received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum and Erin Boring provided songs. Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 3.

The gentlemen cooked Mother’s Day dinner at 4 pm. Several gathered for a time of good food and fellowship to honor our Mothers.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.