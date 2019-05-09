Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. We began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from John 10 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, LeaAnn Crum led in prayer. The offertory prayer was prayed by Stan Humbyrd as he and Daniel Boyd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum and Erin Boring provided songs. Pastor Neal ministered about and demonstrated the Passover meal followed by Communion.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Connie Fischer provided a song. Chris and Nicole Yeomans, General Baptist Missionaries, shared about their upcoming mission residency in Africa. We were dismissed after an altar prayer for the Yeoman family.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.