Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. We began our 10 am service with the devotional reading from Colossians 3 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Danny Johnson led in prayer. Happy birthday was sung to Juanita Menzies. The offertory prayer was prayed by Corey Clayton as he and Daniel Wilson received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Danny Johnson led in songs of worship.

Pastor Neal ministered from Genesis and I Corinthians about the Passover. Our evening service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel 12.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.