Russell Eugene Lawrence, 83, passed away in Springfield, Mo., surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 18. He was born on November 11, 1935 to Shelby and Claudia (Roberts) Lawrence in Brown Branch, Mo. He resided in Kansas City, Kansas for 30 years and retired from Rainbow Dry Cleaners. He enjoyed bowling and was a devoted Kansas City Chiefs fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry Lawrence; son, David Lawrence, and grandsons, Craig Thomason and Robert Lawrence.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Colbert Dunham Lawrence; sisters, Sue (Robert) McIntosh, Nancy Tyrer, and Lorene Kester Lawrence, sons, Kevin (Anais), Fred Shandra), and Edward Lawrence; daughters, Janet (Victor) Brown, Annette (Dell) Grimes, and Lisa Cooper; stepchildren, Debbie Dunn, Gary Brees, Susan Gammill, and Jeffrey Brees; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 4 step grand-children, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25 at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 West Walnut Lawn, Springfield, Mo. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. with service at noon. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Brown Branch, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers donations can be accepted at Walnut Funeral Home for final expenses. Website: walnutfuneralhome.com